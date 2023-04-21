Weekend Gaelic football predictions and GAA betting tips: Armagh to issue statement of intent

Best bets

Armagh -2

4pts 10-11 Paddy Power

Armagh to win Ulster

3pts 7-2 general

Westmeath

3pts 6-4 BoyleSports

Kildare -6

4pts 11-10 bet365

Meath -2

3pts Evs Paddy Power

Weekend Gaelic football predictions

Cavan v Armagh

GAAGo, 6.30pm Saturday

With Tyrone out of the Ulster Championship following the concession of a last-gasp goal against Monaghan last weekend, the door has been left ajar for Armagh to claim the provincial silverware and now is the time to back them at 7-2.

Armagh avoid Derry until the Ulster decider and they are strong fancy to concede a two-point handicap to Cavan on Saturday.

The Breffni boys have home advantage and come into the Championship on the back of winning the Division 3 league title, but Armagh have been operating at a much higher level for the last few years.

The way in which they dismissed Antrim with minimum fuss in the preliminary round suggests Kieran McGeeney is on course for a successful summer. Don't forget the same Antrim side beat Cavan in the league.

Louth v Westmeath

2pm Sunday

Westmeath are arguably a better side than Louth, so they are crying out to be backed at 6-4 to win this Leinster quarter-final.

The Tailteann Cup holders would have been kicking themselves that they didn't secure promotion from Division 3 of the league but there were flashes of brilliance along the way and they racked up 4-16 against Longford and 4-27 against Antrim. They are a championship team, as we saw last summer, and Louth have been overrated by the layers.

Kildare v Wicklow

2.30pm Sunday

It was a disappointing league campaign for Kildare but they did finish with a six-point win over Limerick and had five points to spare over Meath in the final round of round-robin games.

The handicap has been set at six for their Leinster opener with Wicklow and that looks much too low.

Offaly v Meath

4pm Sunday

It has been a tough start to Colm O'Rourke's tenure with his native Meath but surely the Royals will have enough quality to account for Offaly.

Shane Walsh and Donal Keoghan are due to come back into the side, while Ronan Jones could boss the midfield exchanges. Meath have the ability to get goals and that could prove the big difference.

