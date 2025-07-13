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Club World Cup

Club World Cup final - Chelsea vs PSG: Parisians can add world title to European crown

Club World Cup final - Chelsea vs PSG: Parisians can add world title to European crown

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Club World Cup
PSG vs Real Madrid: Club World Cup final awaits for European champions
PSG vs Real Madrid: Club World Cup final awaits for European champions
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Club World Cup
Back Chelsea at 40-1 or Fluminense with William Hill ahead of tonight’s Club World Cup clash
Back Chelsea at 40-1 or Fluminense with William Hill ahead of tonight’s Club World Cup clash
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Betting offers
Fluminense vs Chelsea: Get 40-1 for the Blues or 100-1 Flu with William Hill
Fluminense vs Chelsea: Get 40-1 for the Blues or 100-1 Flu with William Hill
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Club World Cup
Today's football acca: Back Jamie Griffith's fourfold at 8-1
Today's football acca: Back Jamie Griffith's fourfold at 8-1
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Football
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Los Blancos can seal semi-final spot
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Los Blancos can seal semi-final spot
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Club World Cup
PSG vs Bayern Munich: European champions could stifle Kane threat
PSG vs Bayern Munich: European champions could stifle Kane threat
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Club World Cup
Palmeiras vs Chelsea betting offer: Get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet for Club World Cup clash
Palmeiras vs Chelsea betting offer: Get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet for Club World Cup clash
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Betting offers
Fluminense vs Al-Hilal: Brilliant Brazilians can seal semi-final spot
Fluminense vs Al-Hilal: Brilliant Brazilians can seal semi-final spot
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Club World Cup
Palmeiras vs Chelsea: Maresca's men may prove too strong
Palmeiras vs Chelsea: Maresca's men may prove too strong
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Club World Cup
Best Club World Cup 2025 betting sites & free bet offers up to £285
Best Club World Cup 2025 betting sites & free bet offers up to £285
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Betting offers
Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey: Dangerous Dortmund can deliver
Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey: Dangerous Dortmund can deliver
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Club World Cup
Tuesday accumulator tips: Jamie Griffith has an 8-1 double for the day's Club World Cup matches
Tuesday accumulator tips: Jamie Griffith has an 8-1 double for the day's Club World Cup matches
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Football
Real Madrid vs Juventus: Resurgent Real can stay on track
Real Madrid vs Juventus: Resurgent Real can stay on track
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Club World Cup
Monday accumulator tips: Man City feature in Matthew Ireland's 20-1 fourfold
Monday accumulator tips: Man City feature in Matthew Ireland's 20-1 fourfold
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Football
Man City vs Al-Hilal: Ruthless Citizens can brush aside Saudi rivals
Man City vs Al-Hilal: Ruthless Citizens can brush aside Saudi rivals
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Club World Cup
Inter vs Fluminense: Low-scoring affair likely in turbulent conditions
Inter vs Fluminense: Low-scoring affair likely in turbulent conditions
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Club World Cup
PSG vs Inter Miami: European champions can withstand Miami and former ace Messi
PSG vs Inter Miami: European champions can withstand Miami and former ace Messi
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Club World Cup
Today's football accumulator: Club World Cup duo feature in Aaron Ashley's 10-1 acca
Today's football accumulator: Club World Cup duo feature in Aaron Ashley's 10-1 acca
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Football
Flamengo vs Bayern Munich: Jack Ogalbe has a 6-4 tip for tonight's Club World Cup showdown
Flamengo vs Bayern Munich: Jack Ogalbe has a 6-4 tip for tonight's Club World Cup showdown
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Club World Cup
Benfica vs Chelsea predictions: Blues face tricky test in last 16
Benfica vs Chelsea predictions: Blues face tricky test in last 16
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Club World Cup
Palmeiras vs Botafogo predictions: Sao Paulo success looks likely in Brazilian battle
Palmeiras vs Botafogo predictions: Sao Paulo success looks likely in Brazilian battle
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Club World Cup
Club World Cup betting offer: 60-1 for Juventus or 40-1 Manchester City with Paddy Power
Club World Cup betting offer: 60-1 for Juventus or 40-1 Manchester City with Paddy Power
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Betting offers
Back Juventus at 80-1 or Man City at 40-1 with William Hill ahead of tonight’s Club World Cup clash
Back Juventus at 80-1 or Man City at 40-1 with William Hill ahead of tonight’s Club World Cup clash
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Betting offers
Club World Cup final - Chelsea vs PSG: Parisians can add world title to European crown

Club World Cup final - Chelsea vs PSG: Parisians can add world title to European crown

icon
Club World Cup
PSG vs Real Madrid: Club World Cup final awaits for European champions
PSG vs Real Madrid: Club World Cup final awaits for European champions
icon
Club World Cup
Back Chelsea at 40-1 or Fluminense with William Hill ahead of tonight’s Club World Cup clash
icon
Betting offers
Fluminense vs Chelsea: Get 40-1 for the Blues or 100-1 Flu with William Hill
icon
Club World Cup
Back Chelsea at 40-1 or Fluminense with William Hill ahead of tonight’s Club World Cup clash
icon
Betting offers
Fluminense vs Chelsea: Get 40-1 for the Blues or 100-1 Flu with William Hill
icon
Club World Cup
Today's football acca: Back Jamie Griffith's fourfold at 8-1
Today's football acca: Back Jamie Griffith's fourfold at 8-1
icon
Football
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Los Blancos can seal semi-final spot
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Los Blancos can seal semi-final spot
icon
Club World Cup
PSG vs Bayern Munich: European champions could stifle Kane threat
PSG vs Bayern Munich: European champions could stifle Kane threat
icon
Club World Cup
Palmeiras vs Chelsea betting offer: Get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet for Club World Cup clash
Palmeiras vs Chelsea betting offer: Get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet for Club World Cup clash
icon
Betting offers
Fluminense vs Al-Hilal: Brilliant Brazilians can seal semi-final spot
Fluminense vs Al-Hilal: Brilliant Brazilians can seal semi-final spot
icon
Club World Cup
Palmeiras vs Chelsea: Maresca's men may prove too strong
Palmeiras vs Chelsea: Maresca's men may prove too strong
icon
Club World Cup
Best Club World Cup 2025 betting sites & free bet offers up to £285
Best Club World Cup 2025 betting sites & free bet offers up to £285
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Betting offers
Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey: Dangerous Dortmund can deliver
Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey: Dangerous Dortmund can deliver
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Club World Cup
Tuesday accumulator tips: Jamie Griffith has an 8-1 double for the day's Club World Cup matches
Tuesday accumulator tips: Jamie Griffith has an 8-1 double for the day's Club World Cup matches
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Football
Real Madrid vs Juventus: Resurgent Real can stay on track
Real Madrid vs Juventus: Resurgent Real can stay on track
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Club World Cup
Monday accumulator tips: Man City feature in Matthew Ireland's 20-1 fourfold
Monday accumulator tips: Man City feature in Matthew Ireland's 20-1 fourfold
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Football
Man City vs Al-Hilal: Ruthless Citizens can brush aside Saudi rivals
Man City vs Al-Hilal: Ruthless Citizens can brush aside Saudi rivals
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Club World Cup
Inter vs Fluminense: Low-scoring affair likely in turbulent conditions
Inter vs Fluminense: Low-scoring affair likely in turbulent conditions
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Club World Cup
PSG vs Inter Miami: European champions can withstand Miami and former ace Messi
PSG vs Inter Miami: European champions can withstand Miami and former ace Messi
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Club World Cup
Today's football accumulator: Club World Cup duo feature in Aaron Ashley's 10-1 acca
Today's football accumulator: Club World Cup duo feature in Aaron Ashley's 10-1 acca
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Football
Flamengo vs Bayern Munich: Jack Ogalbe has a 6-4 tip for tonight's Club World Cup showdown
Flamengo vs Bayern Munich: Jack Ogalbe has a 6-4 tip for tonight's Club World Cup showdown
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Club World Cup
Benfica vs Chelsea predictions: Blues face tricky test in last 16
Benfica vs Chelsea predictions: Blues face tricky test in last 16
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Club World Cup
Palmeiras vs Botafogo predictions: Sao Paulo success looks likely in Brazilian battle
Palmeiras vs Botafogo predictions: Sao Paulo success looks likely in Brazilian battle
icon
Club World Cup
Club World Cup betting offer: 60-1 for Juventus or 40-1 Manchester City with Paddy Power
Club World Cup betting offer: 60-1 for Juventus or 40-1 Manchester City with Paddy Power
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Betting offers
Back Juventus at 80-1 or Man City at 40-1 with William Hill ahead of tonight’s Club World Cup clash
Back Juventus at 80-1 or Man City at 40-1 with William Hill ahead of tonight’s Club World Cup clash
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Betting offers
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