New Zealand Women v Norway Women predictions and odds: Co-hosts in for tough start at Women's World Cup

Where to watch New Zealand Women v Norway Women

BBC1, 8am Thursday

Best bet

Norway to win to nil

New Zealand Women v Norway Women odds

New Zealand Women 10-1

Norway Women 1-4

Draw 5-1

New Zealand Women v Norway Women predictions

Eden Park in Auckland is used to witnessing New Zealand storm to victory when the rugby posts are up, but it is unlikely home fans will be celebrating after the opening match of the Women's World Cup.

The Football Ferns start the month-long extravaganza against Norway and while their European opponents are not the force they were, the co-hosts have been handed a big task after 15 winless matches in the competition.

The 1995 winners head south under the guidance of Hege Riise, who had a brief spell in charge of England after Phil Neville's impromptu departure, and will be mindful of the 8-0 thumping they received against the Lionesses at last summer's Euros.

Star player Ada Hegerberg is back after a self-imposed exile and there are signs that Riise has steadied the ship with recent draws against England, France and Sweden, all of whom will have their eyes on a deep run.

Switzerland and the Philippines make up Group A and New Zealand may have more realistic hopes of beating those two, but their form is dismal.

Their only win in their last 11 games was a 2-0 success over Vietnam, who are 200-1 in places to beat holders USA on Saturday. That is one of only two games in their last nine in which the Ferns have found the net and Norway, who are 1-4 to win the match, should get through this without conceding.

