Women's World Cup predictions and free football tips for Sweden v Australia

Teams can often lack motivation when it comes to third-place playoffs but for Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia that is unlikely to be the case.

The Matildas have made the most of home advantage this tournament, enjoying their best performance at the global showpiece with a run to the semi-finals.

Their journey came to an end at the hands of England on Wednesday as they lost 3-1 in Sydney, but the scores were level until the 71st minute and Australia ran the Euro 2022 winners close at Stadium Australia.

Starting for the first time in the tournament, Aussie superstar Sam Kerr marked the occasion with a stunning second-half equaliser and proved to be a nuisance for the Lionesses, having also spurned two headed chances afterwards.

Tony Gustavsson's side frustrated England for large parts of the game with their defensive organisation and coped reasonably well with the physicality of their opponents.

The tournament co-hosts had taken down Canada, Denmark and France earlier in the knockout stages and they have lost only three of their 12 internationals in 2023.

Australia have proved time and again that they are not to be written off and they can make life tough for Sweden in Saturday's third-place playoff.

Sweden were edged out 2-1 by Spain in their semi-final thanks to an 89th-minute strike from Olga Carmona, and Peter Gerhardsson may find it tough to lift his team so quickly after such a suckerpunch.

The Swedes have finished third at two of the last three Women's World Cups and have the advantage when it comes to experience.

But finishing on a high note could be more important for Australia, who are worth a bet to end a fantastic tournament in fitting style.

