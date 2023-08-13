Spain Women v Sweden Women predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Spain are bidding to reach the Women's World Cup final for the first time in their history but standing in their way in the semi-finals are a stubborn Sweden side with plenty of big-match experience.

Prior to this year's tournament, Spain had just one Women's World Cup victory to their name and had never gone beyond the last 16.

But in the last month they have put in a number of dazzling displays to progress from Group C and beat Switzerland and the Netherlands in the knockout stage.

La Roja are favourites to make the final at the expense of Sweden but bookmakers seem to be underestimating Peter Gerhardsson's team.

Sweden have hardly put a foot wrong down under, winning all three of their matches in the group stage before dumping out defending champions the USA and seeing off a highly rated Japan team in the quarter-finals.

They have experience on their side, having reached the last four at Euro 2022 and the 2019 Women's World Cup and can draw confidence from Spain's 4-0 hammering by Japan in the group stage - a result which suggested Jorge Vilda's side may struggle to mix it with the very best.

Spanish star Alexia Putellas is still not back to her best and Sweden look overpriced to win this first Women's World Cup semi-final at Eden Park.

