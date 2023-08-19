Women's World Cup final: Spain v England free football predictions, betting offers, odds and bet builder tips: Lionesses can bring it home

Where to watch the Women's World Cup final

BBC One & ITV, 11am Sunday

Best bets for the Women's World Cup final

England to win in 90 minutes

2pts 15-8 Coral

Click here to bet on this selection with bet365



Women's World Cup final betting odds

90 minutes:

Spain 7-4

England 15-8

Draw 2-1

To win the World Cup:

Spain 4-5

England 19-20

Odds correct at time of publishing

Women's World Cup final betting offers: access £400+ in free bets from leading bookmakers

Choose from an impressive selection of betting offers from our recommended bookmakers. Secure your free bets today.

Paddy Power: Enjoy £40 in free bets

Sky Bet: Claim £40 in free bets

Ladbrokes: Grab £20 in free bets

Coral: Get £20 in free bets

Bet365: Unlock £30 in free bets

William Hill: Claim £30 in free bets

Betfair: Enjoy £20 in free bets

Betfred: Claim £40 in bonuses

CopyBet: Unlock £40 in free bets

Kwiff: Get £30 in free bets

SBK: Claim £30 in free bets

SpreadEx: Enjoy £40 in free bets

Fafabet: Get 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet up to £50

BetGoodwin: Receive 50% of your first day losses back up to £25

Read the full terms and conditions for each offer below.

Women's World Cup final team news

Spain

Oihane Hernandez is back from suspension for La Roja, while Alexia Putellas continues to work her way back from a long-term injury and may not start this time .

England

Lauren James is available for the Lionesses after completing a two-game suspension she was given for her red card in the last 16 but could be kept out of the starting line-up by Ella Toone.

Women's World Cup final predictions

History beckons for England Women, who have the chance to become the first senior England side to win the World Cup since 1966 when they square up against Spain in Sydney on Sunday.

Reaching the final alone is an extraordinary achievement for the Lionesses, who headed down under this summer without a number of key players including star forward Beth Mead and influential captain Leah Williamson.

And their opening performances in Group D did not do a lot to ease the concerns of England fans as they were underwhelming in 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark.

The Lionesses went up a gear in their final group tussle with China, storming to a 6-1 win, but were once again frustrated in their opening knockout contest, edging past Nigeria on penalties after a cagey 0-0 draw.

England lost key creative outlet Lauren James to a red card in that match after she stamped on Nigerian Michelle Alozie late on and others had to step up to the plate in the team's subsequent knockout contests.

Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo were on the scoresheet in the 2-1 win over Colombia, while it was Ella Toone who got the ball rolling in the 3-1 win over Australia last time out, and that performance will probably see her start ahead of James in the final.

And now England find themselves on the precipice of greatness, targeting a second successive major trophy in as many years after last year's Euro 2022 triumph on home soil.

This year, though, England could not have been further from home and a victory over Spain on Sunday would be all the more significant.

This final represents a changing of the guard - it is the first Women's World Cup final to feature neither the USA nor Germany and, whatever happens, there will be a new name on the trophy.

Spain have a star-studded squad at their disposal and will give England's rearguard their greatest test yet. La Roja are top scorers in the tournament with 17 goals to their name.

They seem to have overcome the tension between Jorge Vilda and some of his players but before this tournament, Spain had never won a Women's World Cup knockout contest and it is hard to ignore that 4-0 drubbing by Japan in the group stage.

Sarina Wiegman has shown time and time again she knows how to get a result when it matters and on Sunday she can record the greatest achievement in her career by helping the Lionesses bring it home.

Key stat

England have lost only one match under Sarina Wiegman since she took charge in September 2021.

Probable teams

Spain (4-3-3): Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Codina, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Redondo, Caldentey, Gonzalez.

Subs: Andres, Guerrero, Putellas, Navarro, Perez, Galvez, Zornoza.

England (3-4-1-2): Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp.

Subs: Charles, James, Nobbs, Wubben-Moy, Coombs, Kelly, Zelem.

Inside info

Spain

Star player Alexia Putellas

Top scorer in tournament Aitana Bonmati & Jennifer Hermoso

Penalty taker Mariona Caldentey

Card magnet Oihane Hernandez

Assist ace Aitana Bonmati

Set-piece aerial threat Irene Paredes

England

Star player Millie Bright

Top scorer Lauren James & Lauren Hemp

Penalty taker Georgia Stanway

Card magnet Georgia Stanway

Assist ace Lauren James

Set-piece aerial threat Millie Bright

Women's World Cup final b et builder tips

England to win

England went the distance at Euro 2022 last year and they can repeat the feat in the final of the Women's World Cup by beating an inexperienced Spain team.

Both teams to score

These nations have scored a combined 30 goals at the Women's World Cup and a high-scoring final could be on the cards.

Lauren Hemp to have a shot on target

In the absence of Lauren James, Lauren Hemp has stepped up to the plate with three goals for England in this tournament and she can force a shot on target in Sydney.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Claim over £400 in free bets for the Women's World Cup final here + full terms and conditions for each bookmaker

Paddy Power free bets

Unlock up to £40 in free bets when you bet this week with Paddy Power.

Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on any Football market, at min. odds 1/2 (1.5) — get £40 in free bet builder bets, valid 30 days. After your qualifying bet has settled, you will automatically be awarded with £10 in Free Bet Builder bets - Plus an additional £10 on each of the following 3 days (£40 in total). Only deposits via Cards will qualify. T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes free bets

Make the most of your betting experience with Ladbrokes' exclusive offer – stake £5 and receive £20 in free bets .

18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Minimum first £5 bet within 14 days of an account registration at minimum odds of 1/2 to get 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets are valid for seven days, and the stake is not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Coral free bets

Secure a £20 free bet when you place a £5 wager this week with Coral.

18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5. Minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify for 1 x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Bet365 free bets

Get in on action this week with bet365's enticing offer – claim a £30 free bet bonus by staking £10.

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

William Hill free bets

Don't miss out on William Hill's incredible offer – bet £10 this week and receive £30 in free bets .

Play safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook. Further terms apply. 18+.

Betfair free bets

Place a bet of £5 or more with Betfair this week and receive £20 in free bets .

New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5), get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Sky Bet free bets

Calling all Sky Bet newcomers! Bet on the upcoming matches and enjoy £40 in free bets as a reward for joining the platform.

New customers only. First single and each-way bet only, odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns only redeemable on football accumulator markets. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bet expiry after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org.

Fafabet free bets

Get 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet with Fafabet.

New 18+ new Customers only. Deposit and bet on any sports with minimum odds of 2.0. Get 50% back of your first day's losses as a free bet up to £50+£20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply.

BetGoodwin free bets

Receive 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet with BetGoodwin.

Deposit and have a minimum of three bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on the first day. 50% of first day losses refunded as a free bet. Max free bet £25. New accounts only.

Remember, gambling should always be a form of entertainment, not a problem. Be aware of the risks associated with gambling, and take steps to minimise them. If you need help or advice, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk .

CopyBet free bets

With the start of the Premier League claim £40 in free bets from CopyBet for the new season.

Place a qualifying bet with at least a £10 stake and 1.5 or greater odds. Find 4 free bets worth £10 each in your Profile. Terms & conditions apply. The offer is available only for the company’s new verified clients, who are UK residents. Only use Single bet type. No Cash-Out. The Free bet amount is not available for withdrawal. The payout can not exceed £500. 18+

Kwiff free bets

Kick off the new Premier League season with Kwiff and £30 in free bets.

New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

SBK free bets

Claim £30 in free bets from SBK for the the return of the Premier League and EFL.

New UK, IE & Malta customers only. Min £10/€10 first deposit using Debit Card. Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 1.5 and get £10. Further £10 credited after 7 days and a further £10 credited after 14 days. Full T&Cs apply.18+. begambleaware.org.

Spreadex free bets

Spreadex are offering £40 in free bets to get stuck into the Premier League season

Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1 / 2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Get a £10 free fixed odds bet when the bet is settled and another £10 free fixed odds bet 24 hours later. Get a £5 winning favourites spread bet and a £5 total goals spread bet when your qualifying bet settles. Get a £5 winning favourites spread bet and a £5 total goals spread bet 24 hours later. T&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Betfred free bets

For the start of the Premier League claim £40 in bonuses from Betfred

New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Free Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of sport and horseracing.