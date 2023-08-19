Women's World Cup final specials & markets in focus

Best bets

Total goals

There is still the final to be played but this year's Women's World Cup has averaged only 2.59 goals per game, the lowest figure in the history of the tournament.

And bookmakers expect goals to be at a premium in the final in Sydney with over 2.5 goals a best-priced 31-20.

On closer inspection, however, it is hard not to see goals in this game given the players on display.

England have grown into this tournament and scored three against Australia last time out, while Spain are top scorers in the tournament with 17 goals and have goals in midfield in Aitana Bonmati.

With that in mind, a bet on over 2.5 goals, which has clicked in three of England's last four matches, could be the way to play it.

Goalscorers

Esther Gonzalez leads the anytime goalscorer betting with most firms heading into this final but there are better prices to be found further down the list.

Alessia Russo has three goals to her name in the tournament and will attract attention but at 4-1 Lauren Hemp could be the better option.

Hemp has started up top in a front two with Russo and has registered three goals and an assist at this Women's World Cup.

Player to be booked

Tensions will be high in Sydney as both teams target their first Women's World Cup and it would be no surprise if a feisty match unfolds.

One player who could go into the book is Georgia Stanway.

Stanway has picked up one yellow card already in the tournament, has averaged 1.3 fouls per game and will be up against a quick and talented Spanish midfield.

Total corners

England's six matches at this Women's World Cup have featured an average of 9.6 corners per match but the corner count could be on the lower side when they face Spain.

La Roja's semi-final with Sweden featured only six corners in total and their total possession style of football limits the amount of time spent on the flanks. The corner line with bet365 for the final stands at 9.5.

