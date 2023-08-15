Australia Women v England Women predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Lionesses could be up against it in Sydney

Where to watch Australia Women v England Women

BBC One, 11am Wednesday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 21-10 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Australia Women v England Women team news

Australia Women

The big news for Australia is star forward Sam Kerr is set to return to the starting lineup for this clash.

England Women

Jess Carter, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood are set to start in a strong back three once again but England are still without forward Lauren James, who is suspended.

Australia Women v England Women predictions

England are one win away from reaching their first Women's World Cup final but a daunting semi-final with co-hosts Australia awaits the Lionesses in Sydney.

This is the third successive Women's World Cup in which England have reached the last four but with other experienced nations such as the USA, Germany and Sweden all out, they may view this as their best-ever opportunity to lift the trophy.

With the exception of their 6-1 thrashing of China, England's performances have been lacking in this tournament, especially going forwards, but they have nonetheless won four and drawn one of their five games.

The back three of Jess Carter, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood has looked rock solid in front of Mary Earps and England will be a tough nut to crack in the semi-finals.

Under Sarina Wiegman, who guided them to Euro 2022 glory last year, they have still lost just the one match, although that came against Australia in a friendly back in April.

The Matildas will use that result as fuel heading into this contest and home advantage should not be underestimated with a near-80,000 capacity crowd expected at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.

They will be right behind Australia, who have had to come through a tougher knockout path than the Lionesses.

While England edged past Nigeria and Colombia, Australia have had to beat Denmark and France in the last 16 and quarter-finals and their game management has been superb.

Even more impressive is the fact that Australia have done it largely without Sam Kerr, who is yet to start a match at this Women's World Cup.

That could be about to change on Wednesday, though, and having Kerr available from the start makes the Matildas a much more dangerous proposition.

England have seldom moved out of first gear at this tournament, having edged both Haiti and Denmark 1-0 in the group stage, while they were taken to penalties by Nigeria.

Even against Colombia both goals scored by the Lionesses had a touch of luck about them and this will undoubtedly be their toughest match yet.

England's added quality may see them over the line in extra time or on penalties but backing the draw looks the way to go in 90 minutes.

Australia Women v England Women probable teams

Australia Women (4-4-2): Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Kerr, Fowler.

Subs: Nevin, Vine, Luik, Polkinghorne, Wheeler, van Egmond, Yallop.

England Women (3-4-1-2): Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp.

Subs: Nobbs, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Coombs, Kelly, England, Zelem.

Australia Women v England Women b et builder predictions

Under 2.5 goals

Goals have been at a premium in this tournament for England with three of their five matches featuring under 2.5 goals, and that looks a wise bet in a potentially cagey semi-final.

Sam Kerr to have a shot on target

Sam Kerr has shown for club side Chelsea she can be a player for the big occasion and she can mark her return to the starting lineup with at least one shot on target against the Lionesses.

Georgia Stanway to be booked

England midfielder Georgia Stanway has already been booked once at this Women's World Cup and, after committing two fouls against Colombia, she could be a worthwhile bet to be shown a card against the Matildas.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport