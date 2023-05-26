Women's Super League football predictions: Villa can put pressure on Gunners

Where to watch

Reading Women v Chelsea Women

Sky Sports Premier League, 2.30pm Saturday

Liverpool Women v Manchester United Women

BBC One, 2.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Arsenal to win and both teams to score

1pt 13-8 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Women's Super League football preview

It is the final day of the Women's Super League on Saturday and Chelsea, who are two points clear at the top, are just 1-25 to win at Reading, who need a shock victory over the leaders to have any chance of staying in the top flight.

Manchester United will be hoping Emma Hayes's side slip up and they can snatch the title by beating Liverpool at Tranmere, but they are 1-9 to take three points so that makes little betting appeal either.

Instead, there is an intriguing game between third-placed Arsenal and fifth-placed Aston Villa at Boreham Wood that may provide a decent opportunity.

The Gunners have been a little off the pace this year, not helped by a serious knee injury to star striker Vivianne Miedema, and they lost 2-0 at Chelsea last week, which means they have conceded in each of their seven league games against top-five teams.

Their home record has been strong - they drew with Chelsea, lost to United and won the other eight - but they could concede against Villa, who have the league's top goalscorer Rachel Daly in their ranks.

Villa lost 4-1 at home to the Gunners in December, one of five defeats in seven games against the teams above them in the table, but they have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine game, so a home win with both teams scoring could provide a profitable bet on the final day.

Follow us on Twitter