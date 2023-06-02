Women's Champions League final: Best bets, predictions and odds for Barcelona v Wolfsburg

Where to watch the Women's Champions League final

DAZN, Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Barcelona to win & both teams to score

1pt 6-4 general

Women's Champions League final odds

Barcelona Women 2-5

Wolfsburg Women 6-1

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Women's Champions League final predictions

Barcelona have already claimed the Liga Femenina title by a ten-point margin and Jonatan Giraldez's team are hot favourites to see off Wolfsburg in Saturday's Women's Champions League final in Eindhoven.

Both teams saw off Women's Super League opposition in the semi-finals - Barca beat English champions Chelsea 2-1 over two legs while Wolfsburg progressed past Arsenal - and the Spanish side are just 4-11 to make up for the disappointment of last year's defeat to Lyon by beating the Frauen Bundesliga runners-up inside 90 minutes at the Philips Stadion.

Wolfsburg needed extra-time to get past the Gunners after two entertaining legs in the last four, but the closing stages of the season saw them surrender the domestic title to Bayern Munich following a key 4-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

They have been unable to keep a clean sheet in their last seven matches, and that does not bode well for a clash with a team who posted a positive goal difference of 108 in their domestic league and scored a record 29 goals in their six group-stage matches in this competition.

Barcelona have had a few injury issues to contend with, but their visit to the Netherlands should see them in a position of strength.

Key midfielder Alexis Putellas is back from a cruciate-ligament injury and winger Caroline Hansen should return after illness. That's particularly welcome news for the Catalans as she has scored seven goals in her last seven appearances, including in each of the games against Chelsea.

Add to that the potential availability of Lioness Lucy Bronze after knee surgery and Barca will be attacking Saturday's final from a position of strength.

Many major finals can be cagey affairs but that might not be the case here. The last four Women's Champions League finals have featured at least four goals and Wolfsburg can definitely play their part.

With Germany striker Alexandra Popp and Polish forward Ewa Pajor, the competitions top goalscorer this season with seven, they have the potential to find the net, even if their opponents ultimately prove too strong.

Key stat

Barcelona have scored 37 goals in ten Champions League matches this season.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport