England women v South Korea women predictions: Hosts can begin with routine win

Where to watch

ITV4, 7.45pm Thursday

Best bet

England to win to nil

1pt 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Match preview

The second edition of the Arnold Clark Cup starts on Thursday with England beginning their title defence against South Korea in Milton Keynes.

The Lionesses have drawn two of their last three games - against Norway and Czech Republic - so the European champions will be aiming to get back to their dominant ways in this tournament.

Sarina Wiegman’s side should have little issue retaining the round-robin tournament on paper given that the other three sides, South Korea, Italy and Belgium, are ranked outside of the world’s top 14.

South Korea are the highest ranked of the trio but could only manage third in last year’s EAFF E-1 Football Championship with both Japan and China finishing ahead of them.

The Taegeuk Ladies have scored three goals in their last three games but they look unlikely to breach England’s defence.

The Lionesses have kept clean sheets in four of their six games since last summer's European triumph and a win to nil for the hosts looks the likeliest outcome.

In the earlier kick-off at the same venue, Italy will be looking to snap a streak of three straight defeats when they play Belgium. These two sides met in the group stage at Euro 2022 with the Belgians recording a narrow 1-0 win. Both games will be live on ITV4.

Follow us on Twitter