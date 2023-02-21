England v Belgium predictions: Lionesses can prevail in lively contest

Where to watch

ITV4, 7.45pm Wednesday

Best bet

England to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 4-6 Betfair, Hills

Match preview

The outcome of England’s meeting with Belgium at Ashton Gate on Wednesday evening will determine where the Arnold Clark Cup trophy will be heading, and Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses should be confident of retaining their crown.

England and Belgium have each taken six points from their opening two matches against South Korea and Italy, but the European champions’ goal difference of +5 is three healthier than the Belgians have achieved.

While the Lionesses racked up 32 shots in a 4-0 rout of South Korea and won the shot count 14-4 in the 2-1 victory over Italy, Belgium managed only 19 shots in the course of recording a pair of 2-1 victories.

Wiegman’s side were convincing 3-0 winners against Belgium in a friendly at Molineux last June and can ensure they claim this piece of silverware in consecutive years with another comfortable victory.

The Lionesses remain unbeaten under their Dutch coach, a run which now stretches to 28 games, and with an entertaining game in store bettors can back the hosts to prevail in a lively contest featuring at least three goals.

Key stat

England have scored exactly three goals in each of their last two meetings with Belgium.

