Women's football

Chelsea Women v Manchester United Women predictions and odds: Kerr could be key in Wembley showpiece

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Chelsea v Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley

Sam Kerr could again steer Chelsea to Women's FA Cup success
Sam Kerr could again steer Chelsea to Women's FA Cup successCredit: Chris Lee - Chelsea FC

Where to watch Chelsea Women v Manchester United Women

BBC One, 2.30pm Sunday

Best bet

Chelsea
1pt 21-20 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Sam Kerr to score first
1pt 5-1 Hills

18+begambleaware.org

Women's FA Cup final predictions

Chelsea and Manchester United have led the way in this season's Women's Super League and the pair will clash in a fitting FA Cup final at a sold-out Wembley.

Only one point separates the sides in the WSL standings this term but both managers have urged their players to put the league to one side ahead of Sunday's showpiece event.

A cup final appearance caps off a remarkable season for Manchester United, who have gone from strength to strength under Marc Skinner and are on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions.

But this is the first time in the club's history they have made it beyond the last eight in the competition and their most recent defeat was in March against Chelsea, who are targeting a fifth triumph in the FA Cup under Emma Hayes.

The Blues have lifted the trophy in the last two seasons, beating Arsenal and Manchester City in the finals, and they have taken down four WSL clubs on their way to Wembley this campaign, seeing off Liverpool, Arsenal, Reading and Aston Villa.

A prestigious domestic double is in sight for Hayes and her team, who have the experience and match-winners to beat United in 90 minutes.

One of those match-winners is Sam Kerr, who should overcome a calf issue to start in the final and she looks a value first goalscorer bet.

The Australian ace has scored in each of the last two Women's FA Cup finals and netted in both WSL meetings with Manchester United this season.

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 13 May 2023Last updated 12:42, 13 May 2023
