Chelsea Women v Brighton Women predictions: Blues to assert dominance over Albion
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Chelsea Women v Brighton Women in the WSL on Wednesday
Where to watch Chelsea Women v Brighton Women
Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, Wednesday 7.30pm
Best bet
Chelsea -3 goals on handicap
1pt 13-10 Hills
Chelsea Women v Brighton Women predictions
The WSL title race is now a four-horse race after Arsenal’s recent wobbles and the continued success of Manchester United and Manchester City.
Chelsea are 4-9 to win their fourth title in a row but are currently four points off the Red Devils with two games in hand.
The first of those is a clash with Brighton, who are in danger of relegation thanks mainly to the worst defensive record in the division.
Albion have conceded 39 times in 11 games and that does not bode well for the visit to the Blues, who have scored 35 goals in 12 league encounters.
Chelsea will be frustrated after their WSL Cup final defeat to Arsenal on Sunday and may well take it out on Brighton, who were beaten 6-2 by Aston Villa last time out.
Take the Blues to win by four goals or more and demonstrate their attacking strength.
Elsewhere, Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from taking just two points from the last nine available in the league when they host Liverpool, who have lost seven of their 12 WSL games this season.
