Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Women's football

Chelsea Women v Brighton Women predictions: Blues to assert dominance over Albion

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Chelsea Women v Brighton Women in the WSL on Wednesday

Chelsea's prolific Sam Kerr
Chelsea's prolific Sam KerrCredit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC

Where to watch Chelsea Women v Brighton Women

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, Wednesday 7.30pm

Best bet

Chelsea -3 goals on handicap
1pt 13-10 Hills

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Chelsea Women v Brighton Women predictions

The WSL title race is now a four-horse race after Arsenal’s recent wobbles and the continued success of Manchester United and Manchester City.

Chelsea are 4-9 to win their fourth title in a row but are currently four points off the Red Devils with two games in hand.

The first of those is a clash with Brighton, who are in danger of relegation thanks mainly to the worst defensive record in the division.

Albion have conceded 39 times in 11 games and that does not bode well for the visit to the Blues, who have scored 35 goals in 12 league encounters.

Chelsea will be frustrated after their WSL Cup final defeat to Arsenal on Sunday and may well take it out on Brighton, who were beaten 6-2 by Aston Villa last time out. 

Take the Blues to win by four goals or more and demonstrate their attacking strength.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from taking just two points from the last nine available in the league when they host Liverpool, who have lost seven of their 12 WSL games this season.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 7 March 2023Last updated 16:02, 7 March 2023
icon
more inWomen's football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inWomen's football