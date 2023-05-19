Women's Super League football predictions: Chelsea could be made to fight

Where to watch

Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women

BBC Two, 12.30pm Sunday

Manchester United Women v Manchester City Women

Sky Sports Football, 6.45pm Sunday

Best bets

Under 2.5 goals in Chelsea v Arsenal

1pt 11-10 bet365

Manchester United

1pt 11-10 bet365

Women's Super League football preview

Chelsea can add the WSL title to the Women's FA Cup they won last week if they beat Arsenal at Kingsmeadow, but Emma Hayes' side may have to battle all the way.

The Blues beat West Ham 4-0 on Tuesday and should be confident after 24 wins and one draw - against the Gunners - in their last 25 home league matches.

Arsenal are five points behind with just two games remaining and have scored four in both of their recent away victories at Brighton and Everton.

But this looks set to be a much tighter affair. Chelsea needed a late goal from Sam Kerr to earn a draw at Arsenal in January and the Australian was also on hand to earn wins against Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Chelsea would love to seal the title with a flourish but this could be tight, so backing under 2.5 goals at 11-10 appeals.

The same price is available for Manchester United to win their derby against City and that look worth taking too.

Leaders Chelsea are the only team to have beaten United in the league this season, just as they did in the cup final, and the Red Devils look a stronger outfit than Gareth Taylor's side, who have lost all three of their away matches against the other members of the top five.

They have lost their last two away games at Arsenal and Liverpool, and United can make sure they have another pointless away trip.

