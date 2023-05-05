Women's Super League football predictions: Villa look too strong for Royals

When to bet

Sunday, 2pm

Best bets

Aston Villa

2pts Evs Betfair

Women's Super League football preview

Women's Super League leaders Manchester United are heavy favourites to beat Tottenham in the first of Sunday's live TV offerings, but the best bet of the day looks to be Aston Villa to win at bottom side Reading.

The Royals have three games to save themselves from suffering the same blow as the club's men's team and being relegated, but there seems little danger of Villa making life easy for a team who have won just one of their last ten league games.

They have conceded at least twice in eight of those matches, while Villa have been in strong goalscoring form on the road, notching 13 times in their last four away games.

Lioness Rachel Daly has led the charge, scoring a brace against both Spurs and United in recent games, and they were unfortunate to fall to a late goal in a 3-2 defeat to the leaders at Walsall last week.

Their two defeats on the road have come against the Red Devils and Chelsea, and the Villans, who start the weekend in fifth spot, tend to have few problems against bottom-half teams, as they demonstrated with a 6-2 success at Brighton.

There is little for them to play for this season but they should post another victory.

