Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Scottish football preview

It's one win in six for Stirling Albion in Scottish League One and a trip to Links Park to take on in-form Montrose on Saturday might not end well.

Stirling's own fans seem fairly unsure quite what to expect from the Binos, although the one thing they definitely do not hope to see is a repeat of last week's 3-0 drubbing at Annan.

Montrose crushed Edinburgh City 5-2 last week – though that hardly seems to count given how poor City are – following top triumphs at Queen's Park and Cove Rangers.

Stirling are third in the table yet are the division's joint-lowest scorers, a lack of offensive power which also plays into Montrose's hands.

In the Championship, Airdrie are worth chancing against early-season pacesetters Raith Rovers.

Airdrie at New Broomfield are a very different proposition to when on their travels. They've played five matches in front of their own fans this term, winning four and drawing the other against Premiership outfit Ross County in the League Cup.

And they can't stop scoring at home, just like last season when they posted 57 goals in 20 home League One and playoff matches.

In the top flight, Livingston are proving difficult to beat this season – they've played ten games in all competitions and lost just once.

However, that one loss was 4-0 at Rangers which is maybe more significant than the rest of the good work going into their TV clash at home to Celtic.

The Bhoys did the treble over Livvy last season and can bounce back from a Champions League defeat at Feyenoord by winning at Almondvale, although they make little appeal at prohibitive price.

