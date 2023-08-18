Racing Post logo
Tipping columns

National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's matches from the National League

Southend United manager Kevin Maher
Southend United manager Kevin MaherCredit: Jacques Feeney/Offside

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Barnet to beat Woking and both teams to score
1pt 15-4 Hills

Hartlepool draw no bet
2pts 15-8 Paddy Power

National League football preview

Two of last season’s playoff qualifiers face each other this weekend in a game that is likely to see goals. Barnet host Woking on Saturday afternoon and the Bees look a tempting price to win a high-scoring game while there is still value to be had in a straight home win. 

Dean Brennan’s side blew a 3-0 lead mid-week to draw 3-3  at Eastleigh after starting the season with good wins against Hartlepool and Bromley and are unlikely to be as sloppy again. 

Woking’s last two games have been five-goal thrillers - Darren Sarll’s team were victorious last time out at home against Rochdale but fell to defeat at Altrincham. 

Barnet's Danny Collinge and Woking’s Reece Grego-Cox sit joint-top of the scoring charts with three goals apiece while the Bees' Nicke Kabamba and Idris Kanu along with the Cards' Scott Cuthbert have all scored twice, suggesting there is no shortage of firepower on display.

Southend United’s fine start to the campaign came to an end with a 2-1 defeat at Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday night and Hartlepool look an attractive price to win at Roots Hall.

The Shrimpers have one of the smallest squads in the league and a fourth match in 15 days could be too much for Kevin Maher’s young side.

New man Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has settled quickly for Hartlepool and looks better value than Harry Cardwell in the anytime goalscorer markets, despite the Southend man’s blistering start to the campaign.

icon
Tom ClarkRacing Post Sport
Published on 18 August 2023
icon
