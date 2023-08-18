National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Barnet to beat Woking and both teams to score

1pt 15-4 Hills

Hartlepool draw no bet

2pts 15-8 Paddy Power

Betting offers

Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here

Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here

To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here

Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here

New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

National League football preview

Two of last season’s playoff qualifiers face each other this weekend in a game that is likely to see goals. Barnet host Woking on Saturday afternoon and the Bees look a tempting price to win a high-scoring game while there is still value to be had in a straight home win.

Dean Brennan’s side blew a 3-0 lead mid-week to draw 3-3 at Eastleigh after starting the season with good wins against Hartlepool and Bromley and are unlikely to be as sloppy again.

Woking’s last two games have been five-goal thrillers - Darren Sarll’s team were victorious last time out at home against Rochdale but fell to defeat at Altrincham.

Barnet's Danny Collinge and Woking’s Reece Grego-Cox sit joint-top of the scoring charts with three goals apiece while the Bees' Nicke Kabamba and Idris Kanu along with the Cards' Scott Cuthbert have all scored twice, suggesting there is no shortage of firepower on display.

Southend United’s fine start to the campaign came to an end with a 2-1 defeat at Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday night and Hartlepool look an attractive price to win at Roots Hall.

The Shrimpers have one of the smallest squads in the league and a fourth match in 15 days could be too much for Kevin Maher’s young side.

New man Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has settled quickly for Hartlepool and looks better value than Harry Cardwell in the anytime goalscorer markets, despite the Southend man’s blistering start to the campaign.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport