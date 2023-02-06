Expert EFL and FA Cup fourth round replay predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Crewe v Leyton Orient

League Two leaders Leyton Orient suffered a downturn in results over the last six weeks but they have remained at the summit and can stretch their lead over Stevenage to seven points by defeating struggling Crewe at Gresty Road.

Orient suffered a sticky spell either side of the New Year, posting just one win in seven matches, before returning to winning ways on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-0 success at home to playoff-chasing AFC Wimbledon.

Richie Wellens' side will have gained confidence from their weekend win and can follow up against the Alex, who slipped to 18th after a dismal 3-0 defeat to home to Grimsby.

Crewe were all at sea against the Mariners without right-back Kelvin Mellor and central defender Rod McDonald, who were unexpected injury absentees.

They have struggled in attack for much of the campaign, scoring just 21 goals in 26 league games, and their lack of firepower could cost them against the lofty Londoners.

Port Vale v Accrington

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke admitted to being "very angry" with his team's performance in a 3-0 loss at home to Wycombe on Saturday but he also asked for a response and could get one when the Valiants take on second-bottom Accrington in the Potteries.

Clarke's team are on a four-game winless run but they are 14th, which is a pretty decent effort for a club who won promotion last season via the League Two playoffs.

Vale have generally performed well against League One's lesser lights, taking 18 points from nine games against teams in the bottom eight, and the fixture against Accrington comes at a good time.

Accrington have been beaten in four of their last five league games and were poor in Saturday's 3-0 reverse at home to Lincoln.

Weekend injuries to defenders Ryan Astley and Doug Tharme have exacerbated the strain on a threadbare squad and the trip to Vale Park could bring further misery.

Doncaster v Tranmere

Tranmere paid the price for two individual mistakes in Saturday's 3-2 loss at Stockport but their general standard of play was of a high level and they can bounce back with a victory over Doncaster at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The playoffs are the aim for both clubs but Donny look vulnerable after a three-game losing sequence.

Burnley v Ipswich

Burnley appear to be Premier League-bound after winning nine Championship games in a row and they can maintain their FA Cup challenge with a fourth-round replay win at home to League One Ipswich.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany could make some changes but his charges should be too strong for the Tractor Boys, who have not won away since November.

