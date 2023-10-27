Weekend Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Nick Montgomery copped some flak for Hibernian's attacking approach in their 4-0 defeat against Rangers last weekend, but the same forward-thinking tactics can at least see Hibs find the net against Celtic on Saturday.

The Hibees have lost only one of their last seven matches and they scored two times at Aberdeen, twice in an Edinburgh derby at Hearts and four goals at home to St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup during that decent run.

Celtic are clearly the outstanding side in Scotland, but the Bhoys were involved in a gruelling encounter against Atletico Madrid in midweek and that may have left its mark.

Brendan Rodgers will be definitely without Reo Hatate, who limed off the field on Wednesday night, and it's possible the Celtic boss may need to shuffle his pack further for the visit to Easter Road.

In any case, the Bhoys haven't kept a clean sheet in five matches and backing both teams to score looks the bet.

Motherwell have lost four Scottish Premiership matches on the bounce, but they have have played St Mirren, Celtic and Rangers during that losing run and a home tie against Ross County looks far more winnable.

The Steelmen played with credit against the Old Firm and they were the better side against the Buddies, winning the shot count 13-7 and the corner count 8-3 at Fir Park.

Ross have scored only three goals in their last seven matches, are winless in five, and look vulnerable.

Philippe Clement began his reign in the Rangers dugout with an impressive 4-0 win over Hibs last weekend and another high-scoring Edinburgh victory is on the card against Hearts on Sunday.

The Gers played well in Prague on Thursday night and there have already been some positive signs under their new boss.

It's hard to say the same for the Jambos, who were hammered 4-1 by Celtic last time out, and have won only three of their last ten matches. An Ibrox hiding could await them on Sunday.

