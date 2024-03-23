The New Saints v Airdrieonians: Scottish League Challenge Cup final predictions, betting odds and tips

Where to watch

Scottish League Challenge Cup final predictions

Since being introduced to the Scottish Challenge Cup ahead of the 2016–17 season, no Welsh team has been able to get their hands on the trophy.

Connah’s Quay Nomads went close in 2018–19, when they were runners-up to Ross County, and on Sunday The New Saints get their opportunity to break new ground.

It has been a remarkable campaign for TNS, who are firmly in control of the Welsh Premier with 26 wins and two draws from their 28 matches.

Their journey to today’s cup final has been more than commendable, too, with wins over Arbroath and Falkirk the pick of their efforts.

The problem is that Arbroath are rock-bottom of the Scottish Championship while Falkirk ply their trade in Scotland’s third tier.

That makes this final against Airdrieonians, who are bidding to bag their first Challenge Cup win in 16 years, by some way their toughest test to date as they are fourth in the Scottish Championship.

The Diamonds have had a trickier path to the final and have dumped out two league rivals in the past two rounds.

Rhys McCabe’s side survived a penalty shootout against Morton before grinding out a 1-0 semi-final success over Raith, who reigned supreme in 2021–22 before finishing runner-up to Hamilton in last season’s trophy defence.

So, while it is a tight betting heat, there are enough reasons to believe that Airdrieonians should be clear favourites at Falkirk Stadium.

