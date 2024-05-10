Celtic vs Rangers prediction, betting tips and odds: O'Riley can help edge Bhoys closer to title

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Celtic vs Rangers. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Celtic vs Rangers

Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Matt O'Riley to score at any time

1pt 5-2 bet365

Celtic vs Rangers odds

Celtic 10-11

Rangers 3-1

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Celtic vs Rangers predictions

Celtic can all but tie up the Scottish Premiership title this weekend, and expect Matt O’Riley to be at the heart of that success.

Brendan Rodgers’ men go into the Old Firm clash at Parkhead with a three-point advantage over Rangers and with just two games to come after this.

At this stage of the season that represents a sizeable cushion for the Hoops, who haven’t lost at home to their bitter rivals since 2020.

This season Celtic won the first two Old Firm games and should have won the third, last month’s intoxicating 3-3 draw at Ibrox where the away side blew a 2-0 half-time lead.

Since then Rangers have suffered a devastating 3-2 loss at Ross County and been held 0-0 at Dundee, blunders that have handed the advantage in the title race to their cross-city neighbours.

Celtic are flying - last week’s 3-0 demolition of Hearts a major hurdle overcome and in some style - and look the bet on Saturday lunchtime.

A better alternative, however, might just be O’Riley in the player goalscorer markets.

The London-born Denmark international actually heads Celtic’s scoring charts this season in the league, impressive for a versatile midfielder who managed only three league goals last term.

The 23-year-old has scored in four of his last six starts culminating in a late penalty in the romp past Hearts. There have been plenty of penalty takers in the Celtic ranks this season and it appears O’Riley is now first choice, especially after his cool Panenka against the Gers last month.

Key stat

There have been only 19 corners in total in this season's three Old Firm matches

Celtic vs Rangers team news

Celtic

Ace midfielder Daizen Maeda is fully fit and poised for a first start in a month.

Rangers

Philippe Clement could have a big call to make in central defence with Connor Goldson out and Leon Balogun a major doubt.

Probable teams

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Idah, Furuhashi.

Subs: Palmer, Iwata, Bernardo, Nawrocki, Ralston, Yang, Khun

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Butland; Tavernier, Davies, Souttar, Barisic; Diomande, Lundstram; Sterling, Lawrence, Silva; Dessers.

Subs: Yilmaz, Cantwell, Wright, Raskin, Roofe, McCausland, Danilo

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.