Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final predictions and football betting tips: Tavernier can star for Gers

Celtic v Livingston

Viaplay Sports 1, 2.30pm Sunday

Hibs v Rangers

Viaplay Sports 1, 5.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Celtic to win & over 3.5 goals

2pts 20-21 bet365, BoyleSports

James Tavernier to score at any time

1pt 2-1 bet365

Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final predictions

The Old Firm clubs are both in quarter-final action in the Scottish Cup on Sunday with holders Celtic first up against Livingston at 2.30pm.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers accused the officials of costing his side in last Sunday's league defeat at Hearts but he will expect his players to ease past their quarter-final opponents.

Livi sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership and coach David Martindale has admitted that the cup is an unwanted distraction for his side.

With Rangers having already lifted the League Cup and leading the way in the Premiership title race, this competition has added importance for Celtic and they should cruise into the semi-finals with a high-scoring victory.

The Gers take up the baton at Hibernian, having suffered a surprise home defeat to Motherwell in the league last weekend before Thursday's impressive 2-2 Europa League draw away to Benfica.

Captain James Tavernier missed out on a goal in Lisbon but has scored four times in as many Premiership matches and netted three goals in last season's trips to Easter Road.

Set-pieces have been a feature of recent meetings between these teams and those situations are where Tavernier excels. With a fiery contest forecast, the 32-year-old's right foot could prove influential for the Gers yet again.

