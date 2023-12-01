Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

St Johnstone v Celtic

Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday

Best bets

Kilmarnock

1pt 19-10 Boyles

Hibernian

1pt 11-10 Betfair

Scottish Premiership predictions

The television cameras will be in Perth on Sunday to see Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic take on St Johnstone.

The Bhoys were held to a draw by Motherwell last weekend but Rangers' failure to beat Aberdeen meant that the champions' mishap went unpunished.

Rangers welcome St Mirren to Ibrox on Sunday and with the Old Firm sides both long odds-on this weekend, there are unlikely to be any dropped points this time around.

Kilmarnock are 19-10 shots at home to Hearts on Saturday and that looks of interest.

Kille have lost only one home league game this season and Derek McInnes’s men have been beaten on only two occasions in 11 outings at Rugby Park this term.

The hosts had eight shots on target to Motherwell’s one in their latest match on home soil, and prior to that they had eight to Aberdeen’s one in a 2-0 Rugby Park success.

McInnes is able to welcome back Kyle Vassell and Tom Davies after injury and Brad Lyons from suspension this weekend, which is a timely boost for the visit of Hearts.

The Jambos have lost five of their last eight away matches and could be heading for another defeat on the road.

Aberdeen earned a credible 2-2 Europa Conference League draw in Helsinki on Thursday night, but their gruelling ten-hour round trip may have left its mark.

The Dons head to Hibs on Sunday and the Easter Road outfit look worth a punt.

Nick Montgomery’s men beat Dundee 2-1 last time out and the Hibees have lost only two of their last 13 matches in all competitions.

Aberdeen have conceded 14 goals in their last five games on the road and they could be again exposed by a Hib attacking beginning to find their groove.

