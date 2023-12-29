Scottish Premiership predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Saturday 3pm

Best bets

Aberdeen

2pts 19-20 Betfair, Ladbrokes

Kilmarnock to win and both teams to score

1pt 100-30 bet365, Betfair

Scottish Premiership predictions

Two postponements have allowed Aberdeen to put their feet up over the festive period.

The Dons were last in action on December 20 and their lack of fatigue could prove decisive when they host St Mirren on Saturday.

Aberdeen are in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership table but that is due at least in part to the fact that they have up to four games in hand on some of their rivals.

Barry Robson’s side had won three of their four games prior to their enforced mini-break, including a victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, and any replication of that form should see them get the better of the Buddies.

St Mirren have lost five of their last seven games and have failed to score in all but one of those matches.

Their struggles in front of goal could again prove their downfall, with Aberdeen able to call upon the dangerous Bojan Miovski, who has netted 14 times this season.

Kilmarnock have been the surprise package in the Scottish top flight this season and are currently fourth after 20 games.

Killie have been solid at home, winning six of their ten matches at Rugby Park this term, and they can extend that run against a Dundee side who have won just one of their last five.

However, both teams aren't the most secure at the back so there could be goals.

Both teams have scored in seven of the last nine league meetings between the pair and an entertaining home win looks overpriced at 100-30.

