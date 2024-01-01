Scottish Premiership predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Best bets

Hearts

3pts 20-21 Coral, Ladbrokes

Dundee

1pt 11-10 Coral, Hills, Lads

Scottish Premiership predictions

Hearts were held to a 2-2 draw by Ross County at Tynecastle on Saturday but the Jambos look good value to start 2024 on a winning note.

Only taking a point at home to struggling County will have been a disappointment but Hearts were unfortunate to go behind when Alex Cochrane put through his own net before Yan Dhanda made it 2-0 to Ross with a stunning free-kick.

To their credit, the Jambos rallied to make it 2-2 with ten minutes to play and Steven Naismith’s men could well have taken all three points.

Hearts may have better luck at Almondvale on Tuesday because hosts Livingston are at a low ebb right now.

Livi have collected only two points from their last 12 Scottish Premiership matches and they were crushed 3-1 by fellow strugglers Motherwell last time out.

David Martindale’s men have scored only two goals in their last 11 matches and home advantage appears to be the only positive they can cling on to ahead of the visit of Hearts.

St Johnstone have enjoyed an upturn in their fortunes since Craig Levein's appointment in November but the Saints seem likely to struggle at Dundee.

The Perth outfit are winless in ten Scottish Premiership matches on the road and they have scored just two goals away from McDiarmid Park all season.

St Johnstone failed to muster a single shot on target on their visits to Aberdeen and Rangers, registered only one at Hibs and just two against a poor Livingston side on their latest awayday.

The Saints will set up to frustrate Dundee in the hope of claiming a point, but the Dee have scored 12 goals in their last seven matches and should have enough firepower to break down their visitors.

