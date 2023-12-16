Scottish League Cup final: Rangers v Aberdeen predictions, betting odds and tips: Gers set for Hampden triumph

Where to watch Rangers v Aberdeen

Viaplay Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Rangers to win to nil

1pt 5-4 bet365

Rangers v Aberdeen odds

90 minutes

Rangers 4-9

Aberdeen 7-1

Draw 15-4

To lift the trophy

Rangers 2-11

Aberdeen 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Rangers v Aberdeen predictions

Rangers and Aberdeen head into Sunday's Scottish League Cup final in good spirits following eyecatching victories in Europe during the week.

The Gers claimed a 3-2 success at Real Betis to seal their progress to the last 16 of the Europa League and extend their unbeaten record under Philippe Clement to 13 matches, ten of which have ended in victory.

Clement has reinstated a winning mentality at Ibrox and Rangers remain a tough team to break down, as they boast the best defensive record in this season's Premiership, conceding just eight goals.

Aberdeen rounded off their Europa Conference League campaign with a 2-0 success over Eintracht Frankfurt, but goals have not been easy to come by for the Dons this season, as evidenced by recent defeats to nil against Hibernian and Kilmarnock.

This is a match that Rangers can win without conceding and Gers forward Abdallah Sima could be worth backing to get on the scoresheet - he has bagged five goals in his last four appearances.

