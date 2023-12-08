Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet/where to watch

Livingston v Hibernian

Saturday 3pm

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Sunday

Scottish football predictions

Kilmarnock knocked Celtic out of the Scottish League Cup the last time these two sides met at Rugby Park but Killie are a big price to repeat the trick when they host the Bhoys in the league on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have netted 14 times in their last four league games and start the weekend with an eight-point gap over Rangers, who have a game in hand.

A key figure for the visitors this season has been Luis Palma, who has five goals and six assists in eight league starts.

The winger has nailed down the starting position on the left flank and can be particularly effective against a low block, something his side are likely to face here.

Palma is also Celtic’s penalty taker so looks a tempting price to score or register an assist.

Livingston have lost six games in a row and Hibs look likely to make that seven when the pair do battle on Saturday.

The Hibees were beaten by Celtic in midweek but before that had won three on the spin and could not have asked for a much better match to bounce back in than a visit to Livi.

