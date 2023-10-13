Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

East Kilbride boss Mick Kennedy is eyeing another cup upset after leading Darvel to a shock victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup last season.

Kennedy was busy in the summer transfer window, adding a host of players to his East Kilbride squad including Andy Stirling, Craig Truesdale, Lyle Avci and Chris McGowan, who were all recruited from his former club.

That investment has seen the Kilby go unbeaten in their 11 Lowland League matches this season, and while a Scottish Challenge Cup tie against Hamilton is a major step in class, there are reasons to think that East Kilbride outfit may be more competitive than the prices suggest.

Hamilton have been flying in the Championship, going unbeaten all season, but this may not be the same Accies side we have seen for much of the campaign.

John Rankin could be without up to five first-team players on Saturday and Hamilton have been nursing their squad after last week’s top-of-the-table clash against Falkirk.

East Kilbride have already upset League One sides Stirling and Edinburgh City in this competition this season and they may have some joy against a depleted Hamilton side.

