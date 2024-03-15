Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet/where to watch

Dundee v Rangers

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, noon Sunday

Ross County v Hearts

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Both teams to score in Dundee v Rangers

2pts 20-23 Betfair

Hearts

2pts 10-11 bet365

Scottish football predictions

Rangers suffered a draining Europa League defeat to Benfica on Thursday and they may be vulnerable when they visit Dundee on Sunday.

The Dee have been impressive on their return to the top flight and have a decent chance of sneaking into the top six before the Scottish Premiership’s split.

The hosts have scored in ten of their last 11 matches and could prove a test to the Light Blues, who have conceded in their last four outings.

Take both teams to score in what should be an intriguing encounter from Dens Park.

Ross County managed to hold Hibs to a 2-2 draw in Dingwall in midweek but their Edinburgh rivals Hearts should have little issue securing all three points on Saturday.

The visitors have won 17 of their 29 league games this term and are 13 points clear of the nearest challengers for third spot.

By contrast, the Staggies have lost 15 of their 29 matches and have the worst defensive record in the division.

The home team have won just one of their last 14 Premiership outings and look unlikely to get anything out of a Hearts side who have won seven of their last nine league games.

