Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for the weekend's matches from the Scottish Premiership.
When to bet/where to watch
Dundee v Rangers
Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, noon Sunday
Ross County v Hearts
3pm Saturday
Best bets
Both teams to score in Dundee v Rangers
2pts 20-23 Betfair
Hearts
2pts 10-11 bet365
Scottish football predictions
Rangers suffered a draining Europa League defeat to Benfica on Thursday and they may be vulnerable when they visit Dundee on Sunday.
The Dee have been impressive on their return to the top flight and have a decent chance of sneaking into the top six before the Scottish Premiership’s split.
The hosts have scored in ten of their last 11 matches and could prove a test to the Light Blues, who have conceded in their last four outings.
Take both teams to score in what should be an intriguing encounter from Dens Park.
Ross County managed to hold Hibs to a 2-2 draw in Dingwall in midweek but their Edinburgh rivals Hearts should have little issue securing all three points on Saturday.
The visitors have won 17 of their 29 league games this term and are 13 points clear of the nearest challengers for third spot.
By contrast, the Staggies have lost 15 of their 29 matches and have the worst defensive record in the division.
The home team have won just one of their last 14 Premiership outings and look unlikely to get anything out of a Hearts side who have won seven of their last nine league games.
Published on 15 March 2024inScottish football
Last updated 17:28, 15 March 2024
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses plus £5 free bet for today's races
- Cheltenham Festival free bets & betting offers: £695 up for grabs for today's races + a Gold Cup tip
- Cheltenham Festival betting offer: get £30 in free bets with BetUK + Day 4 Tips
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfred Cheltenham Free Bets + County Hurdle & Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Tips
- Cheltenham Gold Cup day betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet for today's races
