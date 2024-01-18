When to bet by

7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Kilmarnock

1pt each-way 50-1 bet365

Scottish Cup outright preview

The Scottish Cup reaches the fourth-round stage this weekend as the SPL sides return from their winter break.

Rangers head to Dumbarton on Saturday, but there has to be some doubt over that fixture taking place given the freezing conditions. The same can be said for Friday night’s tie between Clyde and Aberdeen, and Rangers, who already have two league games to catch up and European fixtures returning later in the campaign, wouldn't benefit from a delay.

Celtic, who host Buckie Thistle on Sunday, deserve to be favourites, but 17-10 looks a little short and Kilmarnock could be the better outright bet.

Killie have shown they can compete in the cup competitions this season by beating Celtic in the Scottish League Cup in August and Derek McInnes’ men have also got the better of the Bhoys and Rangers in the SPL this season.

Those victories indicated that Kilmarnock have the game to cause the biggest sides in Scotland problems and McInnes’ men have just about been the most complete and impressive team aside from the Old Firm in the Scottish top flight this season.

The bulk of Killie's impressive performances have come at Rugby Park and McInnes’ men host Dundee in the fourth round. It’s not a straightforward tie, but Kilmarnock have suffered just one defeat in eight Rugby Park matches and they are fancied to progress.

The draw can’t be predicted and there are no guarantees of home comforts as the Scottish Cup progresses, but Kilmarnock have won at Aberdeen and St Mirren in the last couple of months and they have lost only one of their last five away games.

That record stretches to just one defeat in seven matches home and away and there is a lot to like about the 50-1 on offer about Kilmarnock lifting the Scottish Cup.

