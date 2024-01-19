Saturday's Scottish Cup predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Spartans v Hearts

BBC Scotland, 12.15pm Saturday

Dumbarton v Rangers

Viaplay Sports 1, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Raith Rovers

3pm Saturday

2pts 11-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Kelty Hearts

​3pm Saturday

1pt 15-4 bet365, Betfair

Scottish Cup fourth-round predictions

There are some intriguing Scottish Cup fourth-round ties this weekend, with Spartans and Dumbarton looking to pull off major upsets when they tackle Hearts and Rangers in front of the TV cameras on Saturday.

The betting opportunities look limited in those contests, but Livingston’s clash with Raith holds some potential for punters.

Livingston have been on an awful run that has seen them go 13 games without a win and David Martindale’s men have dropped to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

Livi take a step down against Championship opponents when Raith go to Almondvale on Saturday, but Livingston aren’t performing anything like an SPL side and the upset is on.

Martindale has seen his team score only three goals in their last 12 matches and playing a side from the Championship won’t automatically restore their confidence or improve their ability in front of goal.

Raith are flying at the top of the Scottish second tier, Rovers have lost only two of their last 16 matches, and while manager Ian Murray has been playing down the chances of a shock, the Fife outfit must be fancying their chances of progressing to the next round. The 11-4 on offer about a Raith victory looks far too big.

Ayr parted ways with boss Lee Bullen due to growing fears of relegation from the Championship and that looks far from ideal preparation for a fourth-round cup tie against Kelty Hearts.

The League One team have to bridge a gulf in class, but Ayr have been is disarray, winning only one of their last 12 matches inside 90 minutes. They were taken to extra-time by League Two Peterhead in the previous round of this competition and they are certainly opposable at odds-on prices.

Kelty were excellent when beating Hamilton 2-0 in the third round and they have lost only three of their last ten games. There is enough in the price to chance Michael Tidser’s men pulling off a shock victory.

