Morton v Hearts Scottish Cup quarter-final predictions and football betting tips
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Monday's clash in the Scottish Cup.
Where to watch Morton v Hearts
You can watch Morton v Hearts live on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer at 7.45pm on Monday
Best bets
Hearts
3pts 3-4 Coral, Ladbrokes
Lawrence Shankland to score two or more goals
0.5pts 15-4 bet365
Lawrence Shankland to score three or more goals
0.5pts 16-1 bet365
Morton v Hearts odds
Morton 15-4
Hearts 3-4
Draw 14-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Morton v Hearts predictions
Morton will be dreaming of a Scottish Cup giant-killing when Hearts travel to the Cowshed on Monday evening.
The Ton were beaten 1-0 at home by Dundee United on Tuesday and Dougie Imrie’s men managed only two shots on goal. That defeat followed a 2-0 Cappielow Park loss to Inverness and Morton are without key midfielder Iain Wilson and forward George Oakley, who has hit eight goals this term.
That doesn’t appear to be the form of a team who will be capable of upsetting an impressive Hearts side, and the Jambos look a rock-solid bet to win this quarter-final clash.
Steven Naismith’s men have won nine of their last 11 matches, beating champions Celtic 2-0 last time out, and they have the most potent attacking force in the SPL in Lawrence Shankland.
The Scottish International has hit the net 16 times in his last 17 appearances and the bulk of those goals have come against top-level opposition.
The Jambos should make comfortable progress to the semi-finals and Shankland should be backed to fill his boots in Greenock.
Published on 10 March 2024inScottish football
Last updated 14:39, 10 March 2024
