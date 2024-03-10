Racing Post logo
Scottish football

Morton v Hearts Scottish Cup quarter-final predictions and football betting tips

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Monday's clash in the Scottish Cup.

Steven Naismith's Hearts look set for a semi-final appearance
Steven Naismith's Hearts look set for a semi-final appearanceCredit: Ian MacNicol

Where to watch Morton v Hearts

You can watch Morton v Hearts live on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer at 7.45pm on Monday

Best bets

Hearts
3pts 3-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Lawrence Shankland to score two or more goals
0.5pts 15-4 bet365

Lawrence Shankland to score three or more goals
0.5pts 16-1 bet365

Morton v Hearts odds

Morton 15-4
Hearts 3-4
Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Morton v Hearts predictions

Morton will be dreaming of a Scottish Cup giant-killing when Hearts travel to the Cowshed on Monday evening. 

The Ton were beaten 1-0 at home by Dundee United on Tuesday and Dougie Imrie’s men managed only two shots on goal. That defeat followed a 2-0 Cappielow Park loss to Inverness and Morton are without key midfielder Iain Wilson and forward George Oakley, who has hit eight goals this term. 

That doesn’t appear to be the form of a team who will be capable of upsetting an impressive Hearts side, and the Jambos look a rock-solid bet to win this quarter-final clash. 

Steven Naismith’s men have won nine of their last 11 matches, beating champions Celtic 2-0 last time out, and they have the most potent attacking force in the SPL in Lawrence Shankland. 

The Scottish International has hit the net 16 times in his last 17 appearances and the bulk of those goals have come against top-level opposition. 

The Jambos should make comfortable progress to the semi-finals and Shankland should be backed to fill his boots in Greenock. 

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport

Published on 10 March 2024inScottish football

Last updated 14:39, 10 March 2024

