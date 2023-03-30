Premier League relegation odds, predictions and betting tips: Free-spending Forest heading for failure

Premier League relegation odds

4-9 Southampton, 8-13 Bournemouth, Evs Nottingham Forest, 2 Everton, 3 Leeds, 100-30 Wolves, 4 Leicester, West Ham, 5-1 Crystal Palace.

Best bets

Nottingham Forest to be relegated

2pts Evs general

Bournemouth to stay up

1pt 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Premier League relegation predictions

There are less than two months left of the Premier League season but nine clubs remain at serious risk of relegation, including promoted duo Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, who may have contrasting conclusions to the campaign.

It is a fascinating picture with four points separating 12th-placed Crystal Palace, who recently rehired 75-year-old manager Roy Hodgson, from basement boys Southampton.

Palace's reappointment of Hodgson looks to be all about reducing risk by going with a vastly experienced manager who knows the club and the majority of the players he inherits.

While Palace have tried to stick with what they know other clubs prefer a more fluid, scattergun approach.

Forest have been by far the busiest Premier League club over the last two transfer windows, recruiting an astonishing 30 players, but their investments may not prevent a return to the second tier.

There was a need for Forest to upgrade and reinforce and their recruitment has not been universally bad.

However, results have taken a turn for the worse and Steve Cooper's side have taken just two points from their last six matches and slipping to 16th, just a point above the drop zone. Six of their last eight games are against top-half teams and that tough run-in could finish them off.

Forest remain overly reliant on Brennan Johnson for a goal threat.

The 21-year-old has bagged seven goals in a promising debut top flight campaign but he withdrew from the Wales squad with a groin injury and needs to be fit and firing for the next two months if Forest are to have a decent chance of survival.

While Forest appear to be in peril, Bournemouth look a decent bet to stay up.

The Cherries have conceded 54 goals, the worst defensive record in the division although the figure is skewed by their 9-0 hammering at Liverpool in August.

Bournemouth's Anfield humiliation was swiftly followed by a change in the dugout as Gary O'Neil replaced Scott Parker, initially on a caretaker basis, and performances have picked up.

Their mauling on Merseyside was recently put to bed with a gritty 1-0 win at home to the Reds, and there may be enough good days to come to lift them out of the bottom three.

There are plenty of opportunities left for Bournemouth, who still have to face six of their relegation rivals, and they may do just enough to survive.

Southampton are just one point below the Cherries but they have played one game more and look in desperate trouble.

The Saints have had some better performances and results under Ruben Selles, but their run-in features trips to Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton and home matches against Manchester City and Liverpool, making it extremely difficult to gather the points they need.

West Ham have had to spend an uncomfortable international break inside the drop zone, but they should have enough to steer clear of trouble.

The Irons must cope with a busier end to the season than their rivals due to ongoing involvement in the Europa Conference League, but they will surely prioritise league points over their push for a trophy.

David Moyes's side have tried to develop a more possession-based style and have shown their quality in European competition with ten successive victories.

The Hammers have struggled to establish a consistent identity in Premier League games but they have better players than several of the teams around them and should eventually climb away from danger.

Leicester are another of the teams not expected to struggle and, like West Ham, their extra individual quality should make the difference.

James Maddison is the best attacking player among the bottom nine clubs, with nine league goals and six assists to his name, and if he stays fit the Foxes should be fine.

Everton lack the quality of West Ham and Leicester but they have a vastly experienced manage in Sean Dyche, who knows how to win survival scraps.

The Toffees have registered three 1-0 wins in their last four home fixtures and with five Goodison Park games left on the schedule, there are reasons for them to be fairly confident.

While Dyche is getting plenty of credit at Everton, Javi Gracia has quietly gone about lifting spirits at Leeds.

The 52-year-old has presided over two wins and a draw in his first four games at the helm and he can continue to steer the club in the right direction.

Wolves were rock bottom going into the World Cup and their revival under Julen Lopetegui should continue.

The midlands outfit have gathered 17 points in 13 games since Christmas Day and they will be absolutely fine if they can continue picking up points at a similar rate.

Eleventh-placed Palace are above Wolves on goal difference but they look at greater risk.

Hodgson needs to work fast on a group who have gone 13 games without a win but he will soon get them organised and that should be enough to steer them away from serious danger.

