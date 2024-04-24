Brighton vs Man City predictions, odds and betting tips: Seagulls could hamper City's title charge

Paddy Power are offering new customers 40-1 on Man City to beat Brighton in the Premier League.

Where to watch Brighton vs Man City

You can watch Brighton vs Man City in the Premier League at 8pm on Thursday, April 25, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Brighton or draw double chance

2pts 9-5 general

Brighton vs Man City odds

Brighton 6-1

Man City 4-9

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brighton vs Man City team news

Brighton

The Seagulls are likely to be without James Milner, Billy Gilmour, Adam Webster and Tariq Lamptey as well as long-term absentees Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and Jack Hinshelwood. Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso and Pervis Estupinan are doubts.

Man City

Erling Haaland remains sidelined after missing last weekend's FA Cup semi-final but Phil Foden and John Stones have been passed fit.

Brighton vs Man City predictions

Manchester City had already wrapped up the Premier League title and were looking forward to the FA Cup and Champions League finals when they drew 1-1 at Brighton last season.

This term, however, there is plenty at stake as the Citizens head to the Amex Stadium, where title rivals Arsenal were impressive 3-0 winners in the first week of April.

Before that defeat, Brighton had gone unbeaten in 14 home matches in all competitions and, despite a lengthy injury list, they may be able to dent City's hopes of landing a sixth league title in seven seasons.

The Seagulls' solid sequence of home results includes Europa League victories to nil against Ajax, Marseille and Roma, a 2-2 draw with title contenders Liverpool in October and a 4-2 victory over Tottenham at the end of December.

Brighton needed a ludicrous own goal from Burnley keeper Arijanet Muric to earn a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in their most recent outing but have had almost two weeks to prepare for their clash with the champions.

City, in contrast, endured extra-time and a penalty-shootout defeat in last week's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium before edging past Chelsea 1-0 in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.

Pep Guardiola's men laboured to victory at Wembley against a Blues side who were taken apart in Tuesday's 5-0 league defeat at Arsenal and that City performance should encourage backers of Brighton or the draw in the double-chance market.

Chelsea created the better chances but striker Nicolas Jackson let City off the hook before Bernardo Silva scored the decisive goal in the 84th minute, with one of just three shots on target for the FA Cup holders.

City were slashed for the title on April 14 after title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal suffered shock defeats to Crystal Palace and Aston Villa but the Gunners bounced back with vital victories over Wolves and Chelsea.

The Citizens will be without striker Erling Haaland, who missed Saturday's semi-final, and they look too short in the match betting at Brighton.

The Seagulls' goal in this fixture last season was a Julio Enciso stunner which was nominated for the Puskas Award and they retain the quality to trouble the top teams.

They took a second-minute lead against Liverpool at Anfield on March 31 before going down 2-1 and lost to City by the same scoreline at the Etihad in October.

All three of City's league defeats this season have been away from home and they also had to come from behind to win at West Ham, Luton, Everton, Newcastle, Brentford and Crystal Palace so the trip to Brighton may not be straightforward.

Key stat

Brighton have lost only one of their last 15 home games in all competitions

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Julio; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Lallana, Pedro; Welbeck

Subs: Moder, Fati, Buonanotte, O'Mahony, Ferguson, Enciso, Estupinan

Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Doku; Alvarez

Subs: Ake, Akanji, Grealish, Lewis, Silva, Nunes, Gomez

Inside info

Brighton

Star man Pascal Gross

Top scorer Joao Pedro

Penalty taker Joao Pedro

Card magnet Carlos Baleba

Assist ace Pascal Gross

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Man City

Star man Kevin De Bruyne

Top scorer Phil Foden

Penalty taker Julian Alvarez

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Brighton vs Man City b et builder predictions

Brighton or draw double chance

Manchester City have had a tough recent schedule and Brighton's only defeat in their last 15 home games came against in-form Arsenal

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in five of the last six meetings between these teams including October's 2-1 home win for the Citizens

Rodri to be shown a card

The City midfielder is likely to start despite concerns over his workload and one of his eight league bookings this term came in the reverse fixture against Brighton

Pays out at 12-1 with Hills

