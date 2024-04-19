When to bet

Manchester City v Chelsea

BBC One, 5.15pm Saturday

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, 1.30pm Sunday

Coventry v Manchester United

ITV1, 3.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Rodri to be shown a card

2pts 9-2 bet365

Morgan Gibbs-White to score or assist

2pts 21-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Callum O'Hare to have two or more shots

2pts 17-20 Hills

Player props preview

Manchester City v Chelsea

Manchester City will have to pick themselves up after the disappointment of being dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid but their small squad means there is not much room for rotation to freshen up this side.

Rodri has played 40 games for his club in all competitions and could start to feel the effects of that in this FA Cup clash with Chelsea.

Expect the centre of the park to be something of a battleground in this game as Enzo Fernandes, Moses Caicedo and Conor Gallagher all partial to putting their foot in.

Rodri has been shown more cards than Gallagher in a similar number of games this season but the City player is a 9-2 shot to pick up another while the England international is as short as 6-4 in places.

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Everton’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday is a huge game in the battle to avoid relegation with points deductions for both teams raising the stakes further.

These games can often be decided by a touch of quality and that could be provided by Morgan Gibbs-White.

The creative midfielder has five goals and seven assists this season and has hit form recently, with two strikes and three assists in his last five games.

Take Gibbs-White to record another goal or assist against the struggling Toffees, who shipped six at Chelsea last time out.

Coventry v Manchester United

A suspension to Kasey Palmer means that Callum O’Hare is likely to start for Coventry in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final and the Sky Blues midfielder is fancied to have two or more shots in this one.

O’Hare is averaging more than five shots per 90 minutes in the cup this season and could have a field day against a Red Devils side who have allowed at least 20 shots in each of their last seven games.

