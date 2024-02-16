Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Aldershot v Altrincham

TNT Sports 2, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Aldershot v Altrincham

5.30pm Saturday

1pt 5-4 general

AFC Fylde draw no bet

3pm Saturday

3pts Evs bet365, Hills

Saturday's National League football predictions

Just four points separate the playoff contenders Aldershot and Altrincham in the weekend’s televised match and both teams are among the highest scorers in the league.

Visitors Altrincham average 1.9 goals per game this campaign while hosts Aldershot are not far behind with 1.75.

Backing over 3.5 goals would have won in five of the Shots' last seven matches including three of their past five at home, while over the season their fixtures have produced 3.69 goals scored per match.

Altrincham are the division's third-highest scorers with 57 in 30 matches, marginally ahead of Aldershot’s 56, although the Shots have the third-poorest defensive record in the league conceding 62. As a result, these two high scorers could put on a goal-fest and backing over 3.5 goals appeals.

Since Chris Beech took over in December AFC Fylde’s form has been phenomenal with just one defeat in nine. The Coasters are on a seven-match unbeaten run and are chasing their fifth consecutive win. Fylde are looking particularly dangerous in front of goal having scored 17 goals in their last seven matches and look a good price to extend their unbeaten run against out-of-sorts Barnet.

The Bees have stuttered recently, especially away from home, with a record of just one win in seven. Dean Brennan’s side have gone three matches without a victory, including two away defeats, and Fylde can bely their place just four points above the relegation zone to extend Barnet’s poor start to 2024.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.