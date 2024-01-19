Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Best bets

Solihull

Saturday 3pm

3pts 23-20 Coral

Chesterfield & both teams to score

Saturday 5.30pm

1pt 11-4 Bet365, Hills

Saturday's National League football predictions

Unlike many National League sides, Solihull avoided FA Trophy embarrassment last weekend with a comfortable 5-1 win over Nantwich, making it back-to-back victories following their 3-0 league success against Woking.

The Moors almost completed a quickfire double against runaway league leaders Chesterfield, but surrendered a two-goal lead in a 3-2 defeat on New Year's Day following a fine 2-0 win at home on Boxing Day. Their opponents, Dagenham & Redbridge, have managed just one win in six games and backing the home team looks excellent value.

Chesterfield can put their recent FA Trophy defeat down to making 11 changes and handing out six senior debuts, and Paul Cook’s team bounced back with a 2-1 midweek win over Altrincham. They face a tough test against third-placed Barnet in Saturday's televised match but have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The flying Spireites have lost just one league game in the last eight and ran out 4-2 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Barnet have recovered from a sticky autumn to win four of their last five games, but Chesterfield are the biggest test in the National League for any side.

The Bees have been excellent in front of goal having failed to hit the net only three times this season, and they have scored 13 in their last five outings, so Chesterfield to win and both teams to score appeals.

