National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Kidderminster v Solihull Moors

TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Bromley to beat Oldham

3pm Saturday

3pts 19-10 bet365 , Coral , Hills



Solihull Moors to beat Kidderminster

2pts 2-1 Coral Hills

Saturday's National League football predictions

Oldham make the long trip to Bromley on Saturday as slight favourites but they may head back to Lancashire empty-handed.

Andy Woodman’s hosts are unbeaten in six matches and have won three on the spin, so at 19-10 the Ravens are an attractive price to keep their winning streak going.

Bromley have scored ten goals in their last four matches, with striker Michael Cheek finding form and netting four in his last four matches, and that could give them the edge over struggling Oldham.

The Latics have taken just seven points from their opening eight games with their 5-1 win over Aldershot on August 12 fast becoming a distant memory. Oldham have drawn four and lost two of their subsequent six matches and a trip to in-form Bromley doesn't suggest an upturn in fortunes will be forthcoming this weekend.

Unbeaten Solihull Moors head to Kidderminster in today's televised National League offering.

The Harriers have not won since defeating lowly York City in early August and have drawn all four home games this season, scoring just one goal. They are winless in six and struggling to make an impact.

Solihull, on the other hand, are averaging over two goals per game this season and are unbeaten on the road with three wins and one draw.

Like Bromley, Solihull are made outsiders by bookmakers but that shouldn't put punters off.

