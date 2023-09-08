National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

The National League’s lowest scorers, Kidderminster Harriers, play host to the side with the division's third-best defence, Rochdale, on Saturday afternoon.

Given the Harriers' struggles in front of goal - they've scored just three times this term - Dale are attractively priced to win at Aggborough, although they are arguably even better value to record a victory to nil.

Two of Dale’s three wins this season have been accompanied by clean sheets and that outcome appeals again when they visit misfiring Kiddy.

The Harriers have scored only once in their last four matches and have won just once this season. The National League new boys have struggled with the step up in class and are only outside of the relegation zone due to Southend's ten-point deduction.

Table-toppers Barnet have started the season exceptionally well, although their defence has shown some signs of vulnerability of late.

The Bees have let in eight goals this term, conceding in four of their seven matches and two of their last three at home.

That should give an Altrincham side who have scored in each of their last 11 fixtures and 13 times in seven games this term some cause for optimism on their visit to The Hive.

Barnet are deserved favourites but keeping the visiting Robins off the scoresheet could prove a tall order. Back the visitors to grab a consolation goal in defeat.

