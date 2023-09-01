National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Saturday's National League football predictions

National League top scorers Chesterfield head to Aldershot Town to face the division's joint-leakiest defence, and the Spireites look good value to continue their fine form.

Paul Cook’s side are in good nick in front of goal having hit 15 in their opening six games. However, their defence are yet to keep a clean sheet this season and have conceded 11 in that time. They responded well after going two down early on against impressive Hartlepool to secure a 3-2 victory and are eyeing up another three points this weekend.

Aldershot are sitting comfortably in mid-table but are struggling to keep the goals out, letting in 14 in their past six games. Having to resort to using two strikers in goal following a red card last time out did not aid their cause, and neither does the resulting suspension for goalkeeper Jordi van Stappershoef. However, they possess enough firepower to worry Chesterfield and have scored in ten of their last 12 matches.

Barnet’s excellent start to the season seems to have gone under the radar for bookmakers and Dean Brennan’s side offer great value for a win in their north London derby against Boreham Wood.

With only one defeat in six, Barnet sit second in the table just one point behind early pacesetters Solihull Moors. They make a short trip to Meadow Park to face a side without a win in four and with only one win all season, and an away victory offers excellent value.

