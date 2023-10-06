National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Best bets

Gateshead to win and both teams to score v Altrincham

3pm Saturday

1pt 15-8 bet365

Barnet -1 goal on handicap v Dorking Wanderers

TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm Saturday

2pts 2-1 Paddy Power

Solihull Moors

3pm Saturday

3pts 4-5 bet365 , Coral , Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday's National League football predictions

Gateshead are favourites to record a home win over Altrincham in the National League on Saturday, however the visitors have enough firepower in their ranks to get on the scoresheet.

The Tynesiders have lost just once of their last nine matches and have won four of their last five, while Altrincham are also an excellent run - they are unbeaten in six - and have scored in all but two of their matches this season.

Home advantage could prove decisive so backing a Gateshead win and both teams to score looks the way to go.

Saturday’s televised non-league encounter sees in-form Barnet travel to Dorking Wanderers.

After a sluggish start to the season, Dorking have begun to move up the table, having won four of their last six games. However, last time out they fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to struggling Kidderminster Harriers.

Barnet have lost just twice all season and will expect to keep the pressure on league leaders Chesterfield with a fifth away win of the campaign.

Solihull Moors boast the only remaining unbeaten record in the National League and they record should extend their unbeaten sequence to 15 games when they host Aldershot.

The Moors have lost just one of their past 15 home matches and, at 4-5, look decent business to continue their strong start.

Only two sides in the National League have conceded more goals than Aldershot this season, which spells bad news for their visit to a Moors side who have yet to be kept off the scoresheet in the league this season. A routine home win could be on the cards in the Midlands.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.