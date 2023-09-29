National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Best bets

Solihull Moors to beat York City

3pm Saturday

2pt 7-4 bet365

Barnet to beat Kidderminster

3pm Saturday

3pt 23-20 Coral

Over 3.5 goals in Oxford City v Altrincham

TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm Saturday

1pt 8-5 Paddy Power , Betfair

Saturday's National League football predictions

Solihull remain unbeaten this season with seven wins and five draws to their name. The Moors have notched five away victories and a trip to a York City team with a poor home record of one win and three defeats in six could yield another three points on the road for Andy Whing’s in-form team.

The hosts may have turned a corner with two wins in their past four matches but a visit from in-form Solihull is a tough task and the visitors look excellent value for the win.

Barnet got back to winning ways with a 4-2 victory in midweek after a goalless draw at the weekend against Halifax. The Bees are unbeaten in three and look an attractive price to make it four when they visit bottom-of-the-table Kidderminster, who have lost their last four matches and have gone ten games without a win.

Barnet have been continually overlooked by the bookmakers this season and once again appear underpriced for an away victory.

Altrincham’s trip to Oxford City looks a wise choice for the television cameras this weekend with both sides involved in a number of high-scoring fixtures already this season.

The Hoops are conceding an average of two goals per game while finding the net 18 times in 12 fixtures and the visitors are almost as busy at either end of the pitch, scoring 22 and letting in 18.

Two of The Robins' last three games have featured four goals or more while six of Oxford City’s last seven have done the same.

