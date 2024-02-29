Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
Jack Reeve joins Mark Langdon to preview this weekend's Premier League action
Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club.
There is the small matter of a Manchester derby this weekend and the team kick off previewing Sunday's fierce rivalry from the Etihad, where the title-chasing Citizens have won 6-3 and 4-1 in the last two meetings.
Will City run riot again and bolster their Premier League title aspirations, or will the Red Devils be able to stifle their noisy neighbours and strengthen their top-four hopes?
Mark provides his best bets in all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including a potential thriller between Luton and Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road and a closely-fought London derby between Brentford and Chelsea. The panel also discuss the murky relegation picture.
EFL expert Aaron Ashley returns with his best bets from the Football League and gives us the lowdown on this week’s team in focus, League Two strugglers Forest Green.
Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers and the team create a bet builder, a treble and their other best bets.
Published on 29 February 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 16:46, 29 February 2024
