Football tips

Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast

Jack Reeve joins Mark Langdon to preview this weekend's Premier League action

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club.

It’s the EFL Cup final on Sunday and the team kick off by previewing the big match between Chelsea and Liverpool. Will the Reds’ injuries prevent them from lifting the trophy, or will Jurgen Klopp begin a potentially trophy-laden send-off to his Anfield reign with a Wembley win?

Mark then gives his best bets in all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including Aston Villa versus Nottingham Forest and Arsenal's home clash with Newcastle.

Expert tipster Dan Childs returns with his best bets in the EFL and gives us the lowdown on this week’s team in focus, Huddersfield.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers and the team create a bet builder, a treble and their other best bets.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Racing Post Sport Staff

Published on 22 February 2024inFootball tips

Last updated 16:11, 22 February 2024

