Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
15:35 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
15:35 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast

Jack Reeve joins Mark Langdon to preview this weekend's Premier League action

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club.

The Premier League title race is bubbling up nicely and the team kick off the show by previewing Arsenal's trip to West Ham on Sunday. 

The Gunners beat league leaders Liverpool last weekend and will be seeking to boost their title credentials - although the presence of champions Manchester City is looming large after their win at Brentford on Monday night.

Mark then runs the rule over all the weekend’s remaining Premier League matches, including Liverpool's home clash with relegation-threatened Burnley.

EFL expert Dan Childs is on hand to deliver his best bets from a jam-packed Football League schedule and gives us the lowdown on this week’s team in focus, Swindon.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers for the weekend as the team create a bet builder, treble and offer up their other fancies.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Racing Post Sport Staff

Published on 8 February 2024inFootball tips

Last updated 15:24, 8 February 2024

iconCopy
more inFootball tips
more inFootball tips