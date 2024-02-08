Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club.

The Premier League title race is bubbling up nicely and the team kick off the show by previewing Arsenal's trip to West Ham on Sunday.

The Gunners beat league leaders Liverpool last weekend and will be seeking to boost their title credentials - although the presence of champions Manchester City is looming large after their win at Brentford on Monday night.

Mark then runs the rule over all the weekend’s remaining Premier League matches, including Liverpool's home clash with relegation-threatened Burnley.

EFL expert Dan Childs is on hand to deliver his best bets from a jam-packed Football League schedule and gives us the lowdown on this week’s team in focus, Swindon.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers for the weekend as the team create a bet builder, treble and offer up their other fancies.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.