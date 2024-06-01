Football accumulator tips for Sunday June 2: Back our 11-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
James Milton's football fourfold pays out at 11-1 with Betfair
Sunday's action includes the final fixture of the Serie A season as Europa League winners Atalanta host Conference League runners-up Fiorentina.
The second leg of Metz's Ligue 1 relegation playoff against St-Etienne also features in our acca, which pays 11-1 with Betfair.
Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £40 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 3.30pm on Sunday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday
Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:
Hacken to beat AIK
Metz to beat St-Etienne
Atalanta to beat Fiorentina
Excelsior to beat NAC Breda
Back the Racing Post football acca with Betfair and get £40 in free bet multiples
Hacken vs AIK
Hacken and AIK are level on 17 points in the Swedish top flight but AIK have taken only two points from five away matches this season and face another tough trip.
Metz vs St-Etienne
Metz are aiming to overhaul a 2-1 first-leg deficit in their Ligue 1 relegation playoff against St-Etienne and the hosts, who won six of their eight regular-season games against their fellow bottom-five clubs, can see off their second-tier visitors.
Atalanta vs Fiorentina
Fiorentina lost 1-0 in extra-time against Olympiakos in Wednesday's Europa Conference League final and are unlikely to upset Europa League champions Atalanta, who have won their last six Serie A matches.
Excelsior vs NAC Breda
NAC Breda have a commanding 6-2 first-leg lead in their Dutch playoff tie but Excelsior, who lost only six of their 17 home games in this season's Eredivisie, can restore some pride in the return fixture.
Get £40 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair
We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.
Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.
- Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOF.
- Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).
- Get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.
Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:
- All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.
- Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.
- Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.
- Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
- Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.
- You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.
- If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
- Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.
- The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
- To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.
- Visit Betfair for further T&Cs
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
inSport
- Sunday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips
- Sunday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses
- French Open day eight match predictions & tennis betting tips
- All-Ireland Football Championship match predictions and betting tips
- Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses
- Champions League final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Dortmund to win OR 40-1 for Real Madrid
- Epsom Derby betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes for the big race at Epsom
- Champions League final odds boost: claim Sky Bet's exclusive 50-1 odds for 1+ shots on target during Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
- Jude Bellingham betting offer: get enhanced odds of 40-1 for Bellingham to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League final
- Sunday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips
- Sunday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses
- French Open day eight match predictions & tennis betting tips
- All-Ireland Football Championship match predictions and betting tips
- Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses
- Champions League final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Dortmund to win OR 40-1 for Real Madrid
- Epsom Derby betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes for the big race at Epsom
- Champions League final odds boost: claim Sky Bet's exclusive 50-1 odds for 1+ shots on target during Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
- Jude Bellingham betting offer: get enhanced odds of 40-1 for Bellingham to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League final