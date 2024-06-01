Football accumulator tips for Sunday June 2: Back our 11-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

Sunday's action includes the final fixture of the Serie A season as Europa League winners Atalanta host Conference League runners-up Fiorentina.

The second leg of Metz's Ligue 1 relegation playoff against St-Etienne also features in our acca, which pays 11-1 with Betfair.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Hacken to beat AIK

Metz to beat St-Etienne

Atalanta to beat Fiorentina

Excelsior to beat NAC Breda

Hacken vs AIK

Hacken and AIK are level on 17 points in the Swedish top flight but AIK have taken only two points from five away matches this season and face another tough trip.

Metz vs St-Etienne

Metz are aiming to overhaul a 2-1 first-leg deficit in their Ligue 1 relegation playoff against St-Etienne and the hosts, who won six of their eight regular-season games against their fellow bottom-five clubs, can see off their second-tier visitors.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina

Fiorentina lost 1-0 in extra-time against Olympiakos in Wednesday's Europa Conference League final and are unlikely to upset Europa League champions Atalanta, who have won their last six Serie A matches.

Excelsior vs NAC Breda

NAC Breda have a commanding 6-2 first-leg lead in their Dutch playoff tie but Excelsior, who lost only six of their 17 home games in this season's Eredivisie, can restore some pride in the return fixture.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

