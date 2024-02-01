Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club.

The Premier League is reaching fever pitch and the team kick off by previewing Sunday's heavyweight tussle between title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates.

With champions Manchester City hot on the heels of leaders Liverpool, any setback could be costly for the Reds while the Gunners will be fired up to keep their own title dreams alive.

Mark then runs the rule over all the weekend’s remaining Premier League matches, including Tottenham's visit to relegation-threatened Everton and City's Monday night trip to Brentford.

EFL expert Dan Childs is on hand to deliver his best bets from a jam-packed Football League schedule and gives us the lowdown on this week’s team in focus, Championship outfit Birmingham.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers for the weekend as the team create a bet builder, treble and offer up their other fancies.

