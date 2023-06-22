Racing Post logo
League of Ireland

Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's matches from the League of Ireland.

Jack Byrne (right) of Shamrock Rovers in action against UCD at Tallaght Stadium
Credit: Harry Murphy

Best bets

Shamrock Rovers 
5pts 6-5 Betfair 

Dundalk draw no bet 
3pts evens BoyleSports 

Shelbourne draw no bet 
1pt 23-10 Betfair 

Cork City 
2pts 9-1 Hills 

Galway to win & under 2.5 goals 
1pt 11-5 general 

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Irish football may be down in the dumps but the League of Ireland returns on Friday and Shamrock Rovers are a rare treat at odds-against away to Bohemians.

The Hoops have beaten their big rivals in both of their meetings this season. They were more impressive in the Dalymount game and, with the onus on Bohs to attack at home, they should leave gaps that Rovers should exploit.

Bohs' last seven games have yielded just six points and in four of those games they failed to score. The champion Rovers look a great bet.

The Louth derby sees Drogheda United as the bookies' favourites, even though they are part-time and have a budget dwarfed by Dundalk's. 

United have had an outstanding season but surely Dundalk ought to be favourites here and they merit a wager. They went into the break on the back of two wins, coming from behind against in-form Cork, and confidence should be high.

Damien Duff's Shelbourne should be on the up after high-profile Turkish investment. For now, they are extremely hard to beat, and can take something against Saint Patrick's in Inchicore. Shels have lost one of their last 13.

Derry started the season really well but haven't been remotely convincing of late. In their last four games, they have scored two goals and have picked up only two points. Since Liam Buckley arrived at Turner's Cross, City have 12 points from a possible 15. The odds look all wrong.

Galway are well on the way in Division 1 but they've only scored once in their two games against Longford and the markets' expectation of a goalfest this evening looks wrong.

author image
Johnny WardRacing Post Reporter
Published on 22 June 2023Last updated 16:01, 22 June 2023
