Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Bohemians and Shelbourne may grow tired of each other soon but theirs is a healthy rivalry and Shels look the value in tonight’s televised game.

Shels’ long unbeaten run ran aground last weekend when they were beaten by Saint Patrick’s Athletic. They have conceded few goals from open play and, with the exceptional Jack Moylan up front, they look likely to cause Bohs plenty of issues at Dalymount.

Moylan’s exit from Bohs on a free transfer in January 2022 was surprising at the time and looks baffling now. It seems likely he will be bound for Britain soon but Shels can make hay while the sun shines.

They are only five points behind Bohs.Earlier in the season, Shamrock Rovers and Cork City shared eight goals in a crazy game in Tallaght. Tonight’s battle at Turner’s Cross is unlikely to be anything like that but backing both teams to score appeals at 10-11.

This looks little more than a bet on Cork scoring. Rovers conceded four in their last two games and do give other teams a chance with the way they play.

Galway United appear to be running away with the First Division. They are banging in plenty of goals and the net looks sure to bulge plenty this evening in Terryland, where Athlone will be the visitors.

Athlone have conceded 24 goals in 15 games, while Galway have scored a staggering 41 so far. It would be a shock if this were low-scoring.

